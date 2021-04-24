CCU pitchers Parker and Kreuzer combine to shutout Liberty, 2-0

After the Chants stranded a runner in each of the first two innings on a double in both the first and second frames, the third double of the game for the Chants proved to be the charm, as Chavers launched a two-out double off the center-field wall right at the 395-mark in the top of the third inning. The two-out extra-base hit scored Cooper Weiss from second base to put the visitors in black on top 1-0. The run was set up by a lead-off walk and a sacrifice bunt by lead-off hitter Thomas.