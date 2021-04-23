70-year-old dies after crash on Highway 378 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old woman has died following a crash in the Pee Dee, according to officials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:39 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 378 and S.C. 51.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2018 Hyundai did not stop for a stop sign while heading south on S.C. 51 and was struck by a 2019 Chevy truck heading west on U.S. 378.
Lee added that the driver of the Hyundai was killed as a result of the crash.
Florence County Keith von Lutcken identified the victim Friday as Joan Hill Daniels, of Johnsonville.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, according to von Lutcken. No details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.