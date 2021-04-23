Two charged with stealing catalytic converter in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter in Florence.
A press release from Florence police stated officers were called to the Jamestown apartments shortly after midnight Thursday for reports of two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
While responding to the scene, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the victim.
The occupants of the vehicle - Michael Lorin Coxe and Bobby Joe Filyaw – were taken into custody. Both are charged with possession of stolen non-ferrous metals.
Coxe and Filyaw were reportedly in possession of a catalytic converter, cutting tools and other car parts, which police say appeared to have been cut off other vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.
Coxe and Filyaw were each given a $2,000 surety bond and were released from the Florence County Detention Center the same day of their arrest.
