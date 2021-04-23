‘Still shook up about it’: Loris community reeling from brush fire that burned 100 acres

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been more than 24 hours since a Loris fire burned 100 acres of land near Highway 9 Business.
The fire damaged structures and resulted in many families who reside along Flag Patch Road having to evacuate from their homes.
The memories of the fire are continuing to linger on for some. Many of those families are back home following the evacuation.
But the fire also impacted many of their neighbors who didn’t have to leave their homes. Some live near Flag Patch Road, while others visit this community on a regular basis.
David Taylor and his family live near the area where the brush fire spread. His family did not have to evacuate. But he says they did feel the impact of the fire.
“Late in the night [on Wednesday] my wife had woke up,” Taylor said. “There was a fire in the carport. We had a doghouse that had pine straw in it. So I guess the sparks went in there caught it on fire, [also] burnt the front of the lawnmower up. But she was able to get it out so everything’s okay now. It was scary. My wife is still shook up about it still.”
Jerry Zeranick lives within a mile from Taylor.
He didn’t have to evacuate his property either. He’s been reliving how quickly the events took place.
“Matter fact, I was flying down the road to go tell the fire department,” Zeranick said. “Before I even got down to Highway 701, I saw them coming up so I knew they had it under control.”
Antonio Lynch lives within seven miles of where the brush fire spread. He visits the Loris community frequently. Like many people, he says much of the area was filled with smoke which continues to linger on.
“The intensity is a little bit lower today than Wednesday,” he said. “And the visibility is better.”
There is currently a red flag warning still in effect.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey is encouraging everyone to follow the burn ban rules that are in place. He says the winds causes fires to spread quickly.
Although officials are still investigating what caused the Wednesday fire, he stressed the importance of preventing any possible blazes in the future.
“It’s worth having the conversation that fires can get out of control when the weather conditions are as they are,” Casey said. “When a burning ban is in place, we need people to respect it and adhere to it and be as safe as possible all the time.”
Casey added fire and rescue crews had been working throughout the day to extinguish hard to reach hot spot areas from the Loris brush fire. As of now, no injuries have been reported.
Justin Holt, public information coordinator, said a cause for the fire had not yet been determined and it remains under investigation. When it comes to a timeframe, he says it typically take a day or two before a cause can be determined.
