Rodney Mooney introduced as new head football coach at Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the beginning of a new era at Wilson High School.
Rodney Mooney was introduced Friday as the new head football coach of the Tigers.
Mooney replaces Derek Howard, who left Florence after four seasons to take the head coaching job at his alma mater of Ridge View High School in Columbia.
He’s now the Tigers’ fourth head coach in six seasons.
Mooney comes to the Pee Dee from Woodland High School in Dorchester County, where he was offensive coordinator.
He’s stepping into arguably the toughest region in South Carolina in Region 6-4A.
The new head man says getting the Tiger program over the hump starts with having a championship mindset.
“The mentality that we have is going to project how we’re going to play on Friday night,” said Mooney. “I want our guys to play with a lot of confidence. So therefore, no disrespect to the other teams because there’s a lot of really good teams in this area which is another reason that excited me about coming here, the great competition, but this is our program. I want our guys to know that the mentality that we have going into Friday night, it has to be one of greatness, confidence, and championship.”
Mooney is stepping into a rather good situation at Wilson.
He’ll inherit a talented squad and will get to open up the new on-campus stadium at the school.
Mooney also says he’s anxious to see how his Tigers will look on the brand new artificial turf.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “It just means we can play even faster. I’ve been fortunate the past two years at Woodland, that we had turf there and really good athletes. So to be here in a new facility, to bring in my offensive and defensive philosophy from years past, and to be able to have that on brand new turf, it’s pretty exciting.”
The stadium is expected to be completed by June 15, according to officials.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.