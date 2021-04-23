Myrtle Beach, Horry County reach settlement in hospitality fee lawsuit

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After more than two years of battling over money collected through hospitality fees, a judge gave final approval on a settlement agreement between Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach, as well as other area municipalities.
According to court documents, the two sides came close to finalizing a deal on multiple occasions but reached the final settlement earlier this week.
It was then signed by Circuit Court Judge William H. Seals on Tuesday.
It requires Horry County to pay $19 million to reimburse area municipalities for the hospitality fees they paid.
The order allows the county to continue collecting hospitality fees, but it must return fees collected outside their corporate limits to the municipalities where they were collected.
Despite the long legal battle, which has held up millions of dollars in fees, since Myrtle Beach sued the county in 2019, both sides said are pleased to have the settlement approved.
“We are pleased that we were able to resolve this matter for the benefit of the entirety of the county,” Horry County Director of Public Information Kelly Moore said in a statement. “What was achieved is a testament to the benefits of collaboration over contention. From this ordeal springs a partnership that will endure for years to come.”
Officials from the City of Myrtle Beach echoed that sentiment.
“Reaching this point was anticipated as part of the agreement, and we’re pleased that the settlement has been approved,” said city spokesman Mark Kruea.
You can read the full settlement below:
