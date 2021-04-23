‘This is life changing’: Marion lotto player wins $300K from scratch-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion lottery player has won a cool $300,000 playing a scratch-off game.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Mega Bucks scratch-off was purchased at Sawyers Convenience Store at 930 Highway 501 South.
“This is life changing and unbelievable,” the lucky winner told state lottery officials.
Officials say the player overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave four top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Mega Bucks game.
Sawyers Convenience Store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
