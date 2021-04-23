The Gay Dolphin Gift Cove in Myrtle Beach is celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Gay Dolphin Gift Cove in Myrtle Beach has been a tradition since 1946. We loved discovering what makes this such a special place along the Grand Strand.
From the rich history, to owner Buzz Plyler riding out every hurricane here, the iconic name plate wall, the first basement in Myrtle Beach, and so much more! Plus, this locally owned business sources items from over 800 American owned vendors.
Come along with us for a behind the scenes look that most people don’t get to see.
