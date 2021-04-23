GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen from Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit early Friday morning using a recycled rocket and capsule.
The astronauts, who hail from the U.S, Japan, and France, will spend six months aboard the International Space Station. They are expected to reach the orbiting lab by Saturday morning after a 23-hour flight.
Several viewers captured the spacecraft streaking across the skies of the Grand Strand.
You can view a gallery of photos and video below.
