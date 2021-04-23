Florence man killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 52

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 52 last week.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened near Effingham on Sunday, April 18.
SCHP Sgt. Sonny Collins said a Honda SUV was traveling north on Highway 52 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim on Friday as 49-year-old Troy McGarrie, of Florence.
No charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash, according to Collins.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
