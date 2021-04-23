Florence man killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 52

Florence man killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 52
Crash (Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff | April 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 3:45 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 52 last week.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened near Effingham on Sunday, April 18.

SCHP Sgt. Sonny Collins said a Honda SUV was traveling north on Highway 52 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim on Friday as 49-year-old Troy McGarrie, of Florence.

No charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash, according to Collins.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.