FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong storms arrive Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong storm system will deliver increasing rain, strong storms and gusty winds to the area late Saturday.
Tonight will see thickening clouds and milder temperatures than the last several nights. Readings will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies that gradually become overcast by late morning as a strong storms system approaches the area.
Showers and storms will become likely by the afternoon hours and some locally heavy rain and strong storms will be possible.
A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk is in place across the entire area for Saturday afternoon and evening. Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere means some of the storms could produce strong wind gusts, very heavy rain and frequent lightning. While very small, there is also a risk of an isolated tornado.
Even without strong thunderstorms, periods of windy weather will be likely late Saturday with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.
The timeframe of potentially strong storms will run from roughly 3:00 PM through 11:00 PM Saturday and the storms may come in two rounds. The first in the afternoon and early evening with another round possibly arriving well after sunset into Saturday night.
Rainfall totals could reach as high as 1 to 2 inches across much of the area.
The storms system will quickly exit the area early Sunday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s returning for Sunday afternoon.
