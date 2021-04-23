FIRST ALERT: Cool and quiet Friday before a stormy Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another chilly start to the morning with temperatures back into the 30s for some in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, today will remain cool and quiet. A few more clouds will be possible today compared to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures will also remain in the mid to upper 60s temperature wise for our highs today.
As we head into the weekend, all eyes continue to turn to Saturday as strong storms and heavy rainfall will be possible. The SPC has outlined all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 2 of 5 risk of seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms.
The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds in excess of 50-60+ mph, large hail, flooding rain, and a tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out.
In terms of the timing of these showers and storms, the best chance of rain is expected to arrive and take place throughout tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. If you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow afternoon and evening, it’s best to reschedule or have a back up in place.
Once we get through Saturday’s rain chances, we’ll dry out quickly for the second hald of the weekend. Warmer temperatures will also arrive for Sunday and into the next week.
