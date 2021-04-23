Coroner: Woman dies following head-on crash on Highway 76 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a head-on crash involving two vehicles in the Pee Dee.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that the crash happened at around 5:05 a.m. Thursday on Highway 76 at the Pee Dee River Bridge.
The victim was identified Friday as 31-year-old Brittany Nicole Hightower, of Stone Mountain, Georgia.
von Lutcken said Hightower was a passenger in the vehicle at fault.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but no update was provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.