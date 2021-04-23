Conway police searching for attempted murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police want the community to be on the lookout for an attempted murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said Antwan Davis is connected to a shooting on Thursday night in the area of Ninth Avenue and Live Oak Street.
WMBF News is reaching out to the Conway Police Department to get more specifics on if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
He was last seen driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with South Carolina license plate number TQX-791.
Police are telling the community to not approach Davis if they see him.
If you have any information you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or call 911.
