Authorities investigate apparent homicide in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are investigating an apparent homicide early Friday morning.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting into a vehicle on Howe Springs Road around 12:40 a.m. and found one person dead, a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The FCSO and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
