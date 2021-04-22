7-year-old boy fatally shot while riding in car with his mother in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mother and two other children in Hickory Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. on Tate Boulevard SE near 19th Street SE. Police say 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris’s mother was driving when someone shot into the car, killing Harris. A 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were also in the car.
Harris was shot in the neck and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
The suspect vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored SUV. Police say there were possibly multiple occupants, including a woman with blonde hair in the front passenger seat.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
