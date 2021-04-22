7-week-old baby girl allegedly abducted in N.C., AMBER Alert issued

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 7-week-old baby girl was allegedly abducted in North Carolina.
The Caswell County Sheriff`s Office is searching for the missing child, Jupiter Aria Caudle.
Jupiter is a 7-week-old white female, approximately 21 inches tall, weighing 11 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes.
Allegedly, there are 2 abductors - Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford.
Jody Allan Caudle is described as a 42-year-old, white male, 5′9″ tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on collar and black jeans. He has tattoos all over both arms
Taylor Ann Crawford is described as a 24-year-old white female, 5′2″ tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium length hair, black eyes and a tattoo of a planet with “Jupiter”.
Their last known location in Pelham, North Carolina (via pinged phone).
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Caswell County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 694-2555, or call 911 or *HP.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.