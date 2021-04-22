WATCH: Crews respond to vehicle fire near Florence hardware store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday to a vehicle fire outside a hardware store in Florence.
Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said the car caught fire in the parking lot at the corner of Elijah Ludd Road and South Cashua Drive.
It occurred near a building adjacent to Schofield’s Ace Hardware store.
Johnson said the car had mechanical issues and lost its brakes as the driver pulled off of the road before it caught fire.
The vehicle did not hit the building, according to officials.
Video provided to WMBF News by a viewer showed large flames and smoke coming from the car as first responders arrived.
Crews on scene were able to get the fire under control, and no injuries were immediately reported.
Nearby buildings were also not damaged.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.