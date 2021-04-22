Traffic stop leads to foot chase in Conway; two detained

Two people were detained following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Conway. (Source: Sharon Bruno)
By WMBF News Staff | April 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 3:47 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been detained after running from police during a traffic stop in Conway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to information from the city of Conway, the stop happened in the area of Millpond Road and Oak Street toward Church Street.

Drivers were advised they would see a police presence in the area.

No information was immediately available about what led to the traffic stop or chase.

