Traffic stop leads to foot chase in Conway; two detained

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been detained after running from police during a traffic stop in Conway Thursday afternoon, officials said.
According to information from the city of Conway, the stop happened in the area of Millpond Road and Oak Street toward Church Street.
Drivers were advised they would see a police presence in the area.
No information was immediately available about what led to the traffic stop or chase.
