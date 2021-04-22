Thursday Jam with The David Edwards Band

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Two local artists joined us this week from The David Edwards band, David Edwards and David Locke!
The are a five piece band that plays around South Carolina and most recently played at The Bowery right here in Myrtle Beach. They play many types of music like old and new country, classic rock, southern rock and they even have some originals.
They played two original songs for us called ‘One Job to the Next’ and ‘The Man I am Today’. For more information about them, check them out on Facebook: The David Edwards Band.
