Third man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 Conway-area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A third man is now charged in connection to a shooting that happened late last year in Conway.
Online records show 20-year-old Maakah Zahir Legette, of Marion, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Thursday morning.
Legette is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping in connection to an armed robbery that left one person injured on Nov. 25, 2020, on Dilmar Drive near Conway.
According to a police report, a witness told officers she was in a back bedroom when she heard what she believed to be gunshots. Another witness said he saw two men wrestling with the victim in the home before hearing two gunshots.
Legette is charged along with 20-year-old Diamantae Karon Currie and 22-year-old Ernest Rayquan Howard in connection to the incident.
Currie and Howard are also each charged with murder in a separate shooting off of Fairwood Terrace that happened on Nov. 27, 2020.
Online records show Legette is scheduled for a bond hearing on April 23.
