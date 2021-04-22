SCHP: One killed in two-vehicle crash in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers have responded to a deadly crash Thursday afternoon in Florence County.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:39 p.m. in the area of U.S. 378 and S.C. 51.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2018 Hyundai disregarded a stop sign while heading south on S.C. 51.
The Hyundai was struck by a 2019 Chevy truck that was heading west on U.S. 378, according to Lee.
Authorities said the driver of the Hyundai was killed as a result of the crash, while the driver of the Chevy was taken to an area hospital.
The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.
