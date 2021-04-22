Robeson Co. man found guilty of firing at two ATF agents

NEW BERN, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for firing at two law enforcement officers who were conducting surveillance near his property in 2019.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the eastern district of North Carolina, on Feb. 8, 2019, two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms AND Explosives agents were conducting surveillance on Water Tower Road in Orrum on suspicion of firearm trafficking.
While sitting in their vehicle, they were approached by the defendant, 50-year-old Gary Gatlin, who accused them of being on his property and threatened to blow their heads off, according to prosecutors.
Gatlin left and returned a few minutes later carrying a pump-action shotgun. He fired a shot into the air and then fired two more shots at the vehicle, the release stated.
Both officers identified themselves as police. In response, Gatlin crouched down, reloaded his shotgun, and fired two more shots into the vehicle before the officers escaped, according to the prosecution.
A nearby middle school was placed on lockdown due to the shooting.
Gatlin was found guilty of multiple firearm charges and for firing at the officers. He faces a mandatory minimum of 120 months in prison when he is sentenced during the Sept. 7 term of court, the release stated.
