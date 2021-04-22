Report: Man calls deputies after being robbed at gunpoint during cocaine drug deal

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man called deputies after he was robbed at gunpoint during a cocaine drug deal in Sangaree that was set up on Facebook, according to a police report.
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office met with the 26-year-old victim who said he was supposed to buy 3 grams of cocaine from a man who instead robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim said he was able to get money from the suspect’s sock during a fight, however when he returned home he found out that the money was counterfeit. In addition, he said a friend of his went to the incident location and retrieved a bag of white powder which the victim said was not cocaine but baby powder.
The investigation began when the deputy met with the victim and his girlfriend at the Sangaree library on April 21 for a report of an armed robbery that happened on the night of April 19 on Brown Court.
The victim said he and his girlfriend went to the location to meet someone who he had arranged a deal through Facebook to buy marijuana for $120. The deputy asked the victim how much marijuana he was supposed to buy but he did not answer.
The victim then said it wasn’t marijuana, but 3 grams of cocaine.
According to the victim, when he arrived at Brown Court he met the suspect and handed him money for the drugs, but the suspect took out a gun and pointed it at the victim and his girlfriend and told them “to get the (expletive) outta here” without handing the drugs over.
A report states the victim had a knife and cut the suspect’s hand that was holding the gun, and both then got into a fight in which the victim yelled at his girlfriend to run. The victim said he was able to get money out of the suspect’s sock before running home, however when he got home he found out that the money was counterfeit.
The report states the victim then called his friend who had introduced him to the suspect on social media to set up the deal and told him what happened. The friend then went to the incident location and found a plastic bag containing a white substance which he took to the victim’s home.
The victim said it was not cocaine but baby power.
The victim showed the responding deputy pictures depicting a plastic bag on a scale, showing it weighed 2 grams. The report states the victim then showed the deputy a second picture of just the powder on the scale with it weighing a gram.
Investigators said since the incident happened the suspect had been texting and sending messages to the victim, and posting Facebook comments. When the deputy asked the victim why the suspect was upset with him, he said that he was spreading word for people not to do business with him since he robs people.
The deputy then asked the victim why he didn’t report the incident right after it happened. The victim said he didn’t know the suspect’s identity until the day he called authorities and was scared to report the robbery because it happened during a drug deal.
The report states that both subjects involved are talking to each other and calling each other names.
According to authorities, some of the messages are of the victim advising the suspect that he is sitting outside his home and asking him to come out.
