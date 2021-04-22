Registration open for free mental health awareness event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Registration is open for a free mental health awareness event in Myrtle Beach.
The ‘Let’s Talk About Mental Health’ from R.E.A.C.H. Empowerment features a panel of professional mental health clinicians.
Participants will learn more about common mental health concerns and resources available to help you and your loved ones.
The event is set for 6 p.m. on May 1 at the HGTC Thomas C. Maeser Auditorium, located at 950 Crabtree Lane.
Face masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.
Click here to register for your free ticket.
