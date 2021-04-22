One dead, another injured after head-on crash on U.S. 76 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead and another is hurt after a head-on crash in Florence County.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 76.
Lee said a Mitsubishi was traveling east on U.S. 76 in the westbound lane when the vehicle collided head-on with a Kia, also traveling westbound.
A passenger in the Mitsubishi was killed, Lee confirmed. He added the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital.
The name of the deceased is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s MAIT Team.
