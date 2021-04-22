Missing Pee Dee teen investigation leads to kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct charges for SC man

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man kidnapped a 13-year-old in Marlboro County and then took the teen to the Charleston area, according to authorities.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was called last Thursday to the Wallace community where family members reported a 13-year-old missing.
The family said the teen was last seen walking down a dirt road.
A day later, authorities found the teen in the Charleston area.
After an investigation, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old John Fink III of Dorchester. The sheriff’s office charged him with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The sheriff’s office also partnered with the State Law Enforcement Division and the Summerville Police Department to further investigate the incident. It resulted in Fink also being charged by the Summerville Police Department with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Also during the investigation, Fink’s live-in girlfriend, 31-year-old Niccole Smith, was also arrested and charged with kidnapping.
Smith is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Fink received a $75,000 bond in Marlboro County and has a hold to be taken to Dorchester County to answer for his charges there.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.