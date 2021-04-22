Man arrested in connection to deadly 2008 Robeson County home invasion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a Robeson County murder that happened over a decade ago.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 30-year-old James Roscoe McAllister, of Lumber Ridge, surrendered to deputies on Thursday.
McAllister was previously wanted after a hit from a DNA profile resulted in Robeson County deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation reopening the cold case and identifying him as a suspect.
McAllister is being charged in connection to the June 25, 2008, murder of 23-year-old Daniel Bullard.
According to Wilkins, an initial report stated Bullard, his girlfriend and their infant child were all preparing for bed that night when four men entered the home with firearms. Bullard was shot during the home invasion and property was stolen from the residence.
Bullard’s girlfriend and the child were not hurt.
Two other people, identified as Michael Antwan Morgan and Tony Jones, have both been charged in connection to Bullard’s death since it occurred. Wilkins noted that Morgan was 20 years old at the time of his arrest while Jones was 16.
Both men have since been released from prison.
McAllister is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and second-degree kidnapping.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Wilkins also said the Robeson County District Attorney’s office assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (910) 778-5724.
