Halley’s Hometown Heroes: Fred Kane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s Hometown Hero was inspired to become involved in helping Veterans after both of his sons served in Iraq and lost friends.
Today, Fred Kane is on the Board of Directors with Fisher House Charleston, an organization that provides free lodging to Veterans for VA appointments in Charleston. Over 60% of their guests are from the Grand Strand. In addition to lodging, Fisher House Charleston provides free meals and even transportation to the VA.
Come along with us and learn all about the mission and how you can help!
