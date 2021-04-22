Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in accident during training jump

Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in accident during training jump
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in accident during training jump (Source: 82nd Airborne Division)
By Associated Press | April 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:33 AM

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Officials at Fort Bragg say a paratrooper was killed during a training jump.

News outlets report the Army base said 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks of Gansevoort, New York, was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

A news release from the division says Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on Monday when the accident occurred.

Today the entire Division mourns the loss of Spc. Abigail Jenks, a fire support specialist assigned to Headquarters and...

Posted by 82nd Airborne Division on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Officials released her identity on Wednesday. Jenks was a fire support specialist serving as a forward observer with the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. Jenks’ death is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.