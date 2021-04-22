FIRST ALERT: Blustery and chilly morning, cool afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re off to a chilly and blustery start to the day along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Feels like temperatures across the area will likely be right around the 30s and 40s as you’re stepping out the door. You want to make sure you’re bundling up as you prepare for the day, winds will be gusting up to 25 mph + most of the day. With actual air temperatures in the low 60s, this will give way to a cool day all around.
Sunny and clear skies will continue today. Highs will warm to right around 62° for the Grand Strand and beaches.
As we head into the weekend, temperatures will climb steadily back into the 70s by Sunday. Looking ahead towards Friday, a dry and mostly sunny day is on the way. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon which will be ahead of the next big round of rain. Saturday’s rain chances are right around an 80%, with soaking rain expected and a few isolated strong storms possible.
Most of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee is already under a level 2 risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms. The main threats range from gusty winds, large hail, and the low risk of a tornado or two. There are still some uncertainties within the forecast, especially if rainfall is looking more widespread into early Saturday. This could limit the energy needed for these strong storms to take place. Bottom line, stay weather aware heading into this weekend.
