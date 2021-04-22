FIRST ALERT: Another chilly night, looking ahead to Saturday Storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cool weather continues tonight ahead of a powerful storms system set to deliver rain and storms for parts f the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with unseasonably cool temperatures once again. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 40s along the beaches and into the upper 30s to near 40 inland.
Friday will see plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the upper 60s to near 70. A few more clouds will begin to arrive by late in the day.
A developing storm system will move through the area on Saturday with a risk of rain and storms at times. Some of the storms could be severe. The first half of Saturday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers will be possible. The best risk of rain and storms will arrive during the late afternoon and evening. With an abundance of wind energy in the atmosphere, some of the storms could become strong to severe with strong winds, hail and a small tornado threat all possible.
The risk of showers and storms will continue through Saturday night before ending prior to sunrise on Sunday.
Rainfall totals could reach 1 to 2 inches across the area.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.