FIRST ALERT: Another chilly night, looking ahead to Saturday Storms

A developing storm system will move through the area on Saturday with a risk of rain and storms at times. Some of the storms could be severe. The first half of Saturday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers will be possible. The best risk of rain and storms will arrive during the late afternoon and evening. With an abundance of wind energy in the atmosphere, some of the storms could become strong to severe with strong winds, hail and a small tornado threat all possible.