3 face drug trafficking, distribution charges after pair of Horry County busts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are facing drug trafficking and distribution charges following a pair of recent drug busts in Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department said its teams were involved in a pair of major busts on April 12.
With assistance from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, HCPD said it served a search warrant at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Police found 47 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 17 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of crack cocaine, around five grams of marijuana.
A Glock 43 9mm handgun and just over $1,800 in cash were also found.
Barbaro Vasquez and Dawn Jade Poston were each charged with drug trafficking, among other charges, according to police.
Online records show Poston is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
In the second investigation, HCPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a wanted person.
The suspect, identified as Timmy Alston, Jr., attempted to evade police, but was caught after only running a short distance. Police said they seized 2.57 grams of heroin, 3.63 grams of cocaine base, 0.5 grams of cocaine, three grams of marijuana along with just over $2,100 in cash.
Alston faces several drug-related charges, as well as charges of resisting arrest.
He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
