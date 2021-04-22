Evacuated residents return to homes after large fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Evacuated residents have returned to their homes after a large outdoor fire in Loris Wednesday damaged at least two structures and threatened several others, officials said.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, confirmed Thursday morning HCFR and South Carolina Forestry Commission crews have been monitoring and working through the night to contain fire spots that have popped up.
He added it is still an “active scene,” but evacuated parties have been able to return home. Crews are expected to remain on scene Thursday.
“Weather conditions again will be bad today [Thursday], so we’re asking everyone to adhere to the burning ban that is in effect,” Casey said.
The fire broke out in the area of Raven Drive around 4:30 p.m. triggering a second-alarm response.
Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread from Raven Drive, “jumping” over Highway 9 and into the area of Flag Patch Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
