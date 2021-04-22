EPA awards $480K to S.C. to upgrade diesel school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina is getting close to half a million dollars to upgrade diesel school buses across the state.
According to a press release, the approximately $480,000 is being awarded to the S.C. Department of Education from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. The state is receiving money to buy 24 buses to be distributed across 10 districts.
In the Pee Dee, state education officials plan to buy three buses for the Florence One School District, one bus for the Florence Two School District and two buses for the Marion School District, the release stated.
The other districts to get updated buses are:
- Clarendon 3 (1 bus)
- Kershaw (3 buses)
- Lexington 1 (7 buses)
- Newberry (2 buses)
- Pickens (3 buses)
- Spartanburg 2 (1 bus)
- Union (1 bus)
According to the SCDE, the new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage.
“The South Carolina Department of Education is grateful to receive this funding which will continue the efforts of replacing our state’s aging fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.
