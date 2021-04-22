Crews respond to outdoor fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a second outdoor fire within 24 hours in Loris on Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to the area of Highway 19 West and Kappa Road at 2:53 p.m.
The fire has since been put under control and there were no injuries, officials said.
The blaze happened less than 24 hours after several residents were evacuated as a larger fire burned 100 acres in the Loris area Wednesday.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said neither of the fires are related.
