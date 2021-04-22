Conway Medical Center clinic for COVID-19 vaccine to begin accepting walk-ins

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Beginning next week, one Grand Strand hospital will offer the COVID-19 vaccine with no appointment necessary.
Conway Medical Center announced Thursday its appointment-based clinic will move to also accept walk-ins starting April 26.
Officials said the clinic will be located at the Health Plaza South facility at 6010 Highway 707 in the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach.
CMC says it will offer the Pfizer vaccine, and second dose appointments will be made on-site at the time of the first dose.
Officials said current appointments for first and second doses will also be honored, and appointments can still be made on CMC’s website.
The hospital also said walk-in clinics for weekends and after business hours, as well as other clinics in other locations in the area, are still being planned.
