Clemson To Continue Sponsorship of Men’s Track & Field and Cross Country

Clemson agreed with attorneys to conduct a gender equity review of its intercollegiate athletics program to develop, adopt and implement a new Gender Equity Plan to strengthen Clemson’s support for its championship women’s sports programs. The Plan will be completed no later than July 1, 2022 and will be designed to ensure that Clemson maintains, improves, and achieves Title IX compliance across all aspects of its intercollegiate athletics program. The Plan will be implemented as quickly as possible, with all aspects of Clemson’s intercollegiate athletics program in compliance with Title IX by the 2023-24 academic year and in future years. As the world of intercollegiate athletics continue to evolve, Clemson will maintain flexibility with how to achieve gender equity and Title IX compliance.