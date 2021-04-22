Camp Connection: Palmetto Kids Fishing Camps with Captain Smiley

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This summer will mark 4 years of Palmetto Kids Fishing Camps with Captain Smiley in Little River, South Carolina. We headed out on the water to get all the details to see if it’s the right fit for your little camper!
The camps offered allow four days of fishing fun for your child to learn everything there is to know about salt water fishing. Ages 8-18 are welcome to participate. We loved learning all about this unique camp along the Grand Strand and how your kiddo can get involved this year!
To register, you can visit their website here.
Come along with us!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.