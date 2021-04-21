Zach Settembre added to CCU men’s basketball coaching staff

The 2019-20 season saw the Eagles reel off winning streaks of five, six, and seven (twice) games as Settembre set the program record for wins by a first-year head coach with 27. The Eagles began the season with seven-straight wins by an average of more than 27 points per game and finished their non-conference slate with a 16-2 record including wins over traditional Texas powers Trinity Valley and Odessa, as well as 2020 NJCAA Tournament qualifier, Monroe (N.Y) College.