SCBCA releases latest state baseball rankings

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released their latest statewide baseball rankings for the South Carolina High School League schools. A host of our area squads across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut as the postseason draws near. Our local teams are in bold below.
CLASS 5A
1. Summerville
2. Blythewood
3. Lexington
4. Berkeley
5. Dutch Fork
6. Socastee
7. JL Mann
8. TL Hanna
9. Dorman
T10. Hillcrest/Byrnes
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. Hartsville
4. Easley
5. West Florence
6. York
7. James Island
8. North Augusta
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Airport
CLASS 3A
1. Brookland-Cayce
2. Chapman
3. Bishop England
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Blue Ridge
6. Wren
7. Powdersville
8. Belton-Honea Path
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Aynor
CLASS 2A
1. Landrum
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Legion Collegiate
5. Abbeville
6. Crescent
7. Chesterfield
8. Chesnee
9. Andrews
10. Cheraw
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Lewisville
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Whitmire
9. Dixie
10. Branchville
