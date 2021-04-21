SCBCA releases latest state baseball rankings

SCHSL Baseball (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | April 21, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 9:07 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released their latest statewide baseball rankings for the South Carolina High School League schools. A host of our area squads across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut as the postseason draws near. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Summerville

2. Blythewood

3. Lexington

4. Berkeley

5. Dutch Fork

6. Socastee

7. JL Mann

8. TL Hanna

9. Dorman

T10. Hillcrest/Byrnes

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. Hartsville

4. Easley

5. West Florence

6. York

7. James Island

8. North Augusta

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Airport

CLASS 3A

1. Brookland-Cayce

2. Chapman

3. Bishop England

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Blue Ridge

6. Wren

7.  Powdersville

8. Belton-Honea Path

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Aynor

CLASS 2A

1. Landrum

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Legion Collegiate

5. Abbeville

6. Crescent

7. Chesterfield

8. Chesnee

9. Andrews

10. Cheraw

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. East Clarendon

3. Lewisville

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Green Sea-Floyds

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. Whitmire

9. Dixie

10. Branchville

