Police search for missing Florence woman with medical conditions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are looking to find a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing by her family.
According to a press release from Florence police, Angela Rose Beharry was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Sanborn Street on Tuesday.
Beharry reportedly has untreated medical conditions which put her at risk.
She was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark t-shirt, and beige slippers. Police say she was wrapped in a red blanket with white trim.
If you have any information on Beharry’s whereabouts, contact Cpl. Herman with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.
