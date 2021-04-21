Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
According to information from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 40-year-old Altonio Brooks pleaded guilty Monday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and second-offense trafficking in cocaine base.
Judge Steven John sentenced Brooks to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.
The charges stemmed from an incident in the Myrtle Beach area that involved the Myrtle Beach Police Department and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, where Brooks possessed 22.02 grams of cocaine base, a press release said.
When Brooks was arrested by agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit in Georgetown County, he possessed 22.98 grams of cocaine base, according to the solicitor’s office.
