Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murdering Timmonsville mother, two daughters

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man will spend the rest of his life in jail for killing a mother and her two daughters during a 2018 shooting in Timmonsville.
According to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, 38-year-old Antwain Adams pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of murder and was sentenced to three life sentences.
Adams also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and received two 30-year sentences, Clements said.
In May 2018, Cheresse Jackson and her two daughters, Nykerria Jackson, 14, and Breyanna Jackson, 12, were shot and killed at a home on Chaney Grove Road in Timmonsville.
Jackson’s husband and 8-year-old daughter were also shot but survived. Neighbors said at the time of the deaths that Adams was a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.
The state had filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Adams.
Since his arrest, Adams has been at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County instead of the Florence County Detention Center.
Authorities said the move was due to the face there were Florence County inmates who knew the victims’ family.
They added that some of the victims’ relatives worked for the sheriff’s office, so officials erred on the side of caution and moved him.
