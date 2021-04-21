Investigation underway after fatal deputy-involved shooting in NC

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WITN) - There continues to be a heavy police presence after a Pasquotank County deputy shot a killed a man on an Elizabeth City street this morning.
The sheriff’s office says that deputies were conducting a search warrant at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m.
Officials said that during the execution of the search warrant, the man who was the focus of the warrant was shot and killed.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified that man as Andrew Brown, Jr.
He said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff would not go into any specific details as to what led up to the shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting and Wooten said he has complete trust in the SBI and will take proper action based on their results.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said they are looking for accurate and not fast answers. He said there will be no rush to judgment.
A crowd of people gathered at the scene this afternoon and many were demanding to know what happened.
Elizabeth City has called an emergency city council meeting for 6 p.m. to discuss the shooting.
