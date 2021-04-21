Horry County issues outdoor burning ban effective immediately

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outdoor burning ban has been initiated effective immediately for unincorporated areas of Horry County.
According to Horry County, the ban is in place due to extreme fire danger as a result of low relative humidity and windy conditions.
Officials said any outdoor burning, including permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban.
Those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.
The burning ban will remain in place until further notice, officials said.
