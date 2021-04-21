Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives body cameras

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has received their new body cameras.
According to department officials, the cameras are in the process of being programmed and will go into effect next month.
Since 2016, the law has been that each law enforcement agency has body cameras. Sheriff T.J. Joye said during the 2020 election that acquiring them after five years was one of his early goals.
“It holds more accountability on our end … as a law enforcement officer to make sure we’re walking the line with how we treat and conduct our business in law enforcement,” Joye said.
