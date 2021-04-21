FIRST ALERT: Rocket launch to be visible from Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch may be visible from the Grand Strand early Friday morning.
SpaceX and NASA have teamed up for their latest rocket launch set to take place Friday, April 23. The launch is set for 5:49 AM from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The manned flight will send 4 astronauts to the International Space Station for a 6 month mission.
Based on the projected flight path and the time of the day, residents of the Grand Strand may be treated to a view of the rocket.
With the liftoff scheduled just before sunrise, the dark sky will make it easier to see the rocket as it enters the upper atmosphere. As the rocket climbs higher and passes out of the Earth’s atmosphere, the rocket separation phase may result in a brightly colored trail that appears over the eastern sky.
If the skies are clear enough, the rocket may be visible low in the southeastern sky just seconds after liftoff and then for several minutes after.
To view the rocket launch, simply find a location with an unobstructed view of the southern and eastern sky. The beaches provide an excellent viewing location. To look for the rocket launch stand facing the ocean then turn your body about 45 degrees to the right. This will place you looking in the direction of liftoff.