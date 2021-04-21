FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, increased fire threat today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver a significant temperature drop tonight. That cold front will move into the Carolinas this afternoon, delivering gusty winds up to 30 mph and an increased fire threat for this afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued to due to dry air, gusty winds and wildfire threat in the Carolinas. The National Weather Service continues to say that outdoor burning is not recommended with low relative humidity and conditions conducive to rapid fire growth.
Highs today will be very warm with temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds will gust from 25-35 mph through the afternoon and into through the evening. That Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM this evening.
The strong cold front will drop through the region late this evening and bring in dramatically cooler weather for Thursday. After climbing to the 80s today, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Thursday morning. Gusty winds will linger, leading to a wind chill dropping into the mid-upper 30s at times. Bring out the heavy jackets!
Highs on Thursday will only climb into the lower 60s with sunny skies and gusty winds keeping us on the cooler side. It’s another cold night Thursday night into Friday with lows in the low-mid 40s.
The next big weather maker is an area of low pressure that will move through the area on Saturday. Periods of rain are likely and some of rain could be heavy at times. In fact, most forecast models are showing 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some thunderstorms will also be possible at times. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm into the 70s. We can’t rule out the chance for a strong storm or two on Saturday with rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours. If you have plans for Saturday outdoors, now would be the time to change those to Sunday.
Sunny skies and mild weather will return by Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.