FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, increased fire threat today

The next big weather maker is an area of low pressure that will move through the area on Saturday. Periods of rain are likely and some of rain could be heavy at times. In fact, most forecast models are showing 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some thunderstorms will also be possible at times. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm into the 70s. We can’t rule out the chance for a strong storm or two on Saturday with rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours. If you have plans for Saturday outdoors, now would be the time to change those to Sunday.