FIRST ALERT: 40 degree temperature drop blowing in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area this evening and usher in a dramatic drop in temperatures tonight.
After climbing into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, a powerful cold front will deliver some shocking changes. Temperatures will fall very fast overnight behind the cold front. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 30s inland. With a lingering breeze, wind chills early Thursday morning will drop all the way into the middle and upper 30s.
Highs on Thursday will only climb into the lower 60s with sunny skies and gusty winds keeping us on the cooler side. Thursday night will be chilly again, but with much less wind. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.
Friday will be a tranquil day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
The next big weather maker is an area of low pressure that will move through the area on Saturday. Periods of rain are likely and some of rain could be heavy at times. In fact, most forecast models continue to show 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some thunderstorms will also be possible at times and a risk of severe storms may develop across the South Carolina Low Country. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. If you have plans for Saturday outdoors, now would be the time to change those to Sunday.
Sunny skies and mild weather will return by Sunday.
