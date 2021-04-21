FIRST ALERT: 40 degree temperature drop blowing in

The next big weather maker is an area of low pressure that will move through the area on Saturday. Periods of rain are likely and some of rain could be heavy at times. In fact, most forecast models continue to show 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some thunderstorms will also be possible at times and a risk of severe storms may develop across the South Carolina Low Country. Despite the rain, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. If you have plans for Saturday outdoors, now would be the time to change those to Sunday.